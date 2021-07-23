Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,169 shares.The stock last traded at $63.14 and had previously closed at $62.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.