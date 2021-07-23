Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,121. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $4.31 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

