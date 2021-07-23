IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.84.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $244.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.