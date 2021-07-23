IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRMD opened at $34.76 on Friday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $427.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,251 over the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

