IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. IRIDEX shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 66,795 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

