Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.06

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and traded as low as $22.95. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1,012 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

