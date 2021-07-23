iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $148.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,829. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.