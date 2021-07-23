iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.28

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.28 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 1360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

