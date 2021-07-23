iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 401.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $29,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

