iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $41,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,967,000 after buying an additional 331,483 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,880,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 146,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

