iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $298.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

