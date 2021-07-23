iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.6% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.44. The stock had a trading volume of 155,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,911. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.55 and a 52-week high of $439.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

