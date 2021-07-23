iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $147.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

