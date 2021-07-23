iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

