iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.08

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 4065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in iStar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 47.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 184,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at about $10,702,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

