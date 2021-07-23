Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 35,708 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $3.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

