Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 35,708 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $3.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.