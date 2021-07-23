Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,104 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Iteris worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.0% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 80,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iteris by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.