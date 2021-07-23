Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.