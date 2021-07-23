JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days.”

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $10.36 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

