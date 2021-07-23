James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of James River Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

