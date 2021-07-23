Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 790,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 552,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 494,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 37,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 252,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $41.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.44.

