Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 290.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.82. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

