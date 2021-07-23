Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.86.

