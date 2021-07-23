Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,710,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,810,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,365,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,886,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,821,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AKIC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.