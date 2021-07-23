Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCV stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

