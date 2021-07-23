Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

JHG opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

