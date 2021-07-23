Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 149,270 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 304.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,270 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pan American Silver worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

