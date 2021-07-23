Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 79,693 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 270,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

