Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLU shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

BLU stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.