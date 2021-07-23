Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 693,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.79% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,501,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,613,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,735,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

DBTX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

