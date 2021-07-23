Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $221.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,318. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

