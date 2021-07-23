Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.