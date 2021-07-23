Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524,226 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.27. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $147.85.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

