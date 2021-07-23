Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $45,240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

