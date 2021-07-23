Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

NYSE:RJF opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

