JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.50% of JELD-WEN worth $69,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

