JMP Securities Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $343,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

