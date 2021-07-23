John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.80), with a volume of 295,037 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of £267.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.34.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

