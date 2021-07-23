Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Buys 12 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, for a total transaction of £366.48 ($478.81).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, with a total value of £385.44 ($503.58).

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 3,053 ($39.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,119.50. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,025 ($39.52).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

