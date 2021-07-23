JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €269.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.