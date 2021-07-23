JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €43.50 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €43.50 ($51.18) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

BOSS traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.98 ($58.80). 180,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.00 ($62.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.63. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.46.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.