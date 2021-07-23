JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €43.50 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €43.50 ($51.18) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.98 ($58.80). 180,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.00 ($62.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.63. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.46.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.