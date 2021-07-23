JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €58.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

FME stock opened at €69.24 ($81.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

