JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Safe Bulkers worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

SB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

SB stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

