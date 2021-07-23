JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 140,650 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 675.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

VIST stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

