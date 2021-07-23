JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $389,000 Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FONAR were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FONAR by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FONAR by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FONAR by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in FONAR by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

