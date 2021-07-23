JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 359,055 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

