JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $25.94 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $638.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

