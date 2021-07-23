JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 455.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Inozyme Pharma worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

