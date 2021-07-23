JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $2,587,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

