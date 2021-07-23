JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 625 ($8.17) and last traded at GBX 633 ($8.27). 267,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 404,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.34).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 667.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

